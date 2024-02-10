Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of VHI opened at C$5.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.44. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$238.49 million, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 million. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vitalhub will post 0.169873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

