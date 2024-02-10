Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $62,259,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,413,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,721,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,529,000 after acquiring an additional 381,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.