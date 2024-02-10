Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $6.01 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $168.93 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $6.01 or 0.00012732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015607 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,224.45 or 1.00014430 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010250 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00183264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.02726385 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $11,083,172.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

