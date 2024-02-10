Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,153 shares of company stock worth $681,957. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $240.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average is $216.51. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $240.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

