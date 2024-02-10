W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.38. 3,734,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after buying an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

