Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,050,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

