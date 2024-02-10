Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

KPTI opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

