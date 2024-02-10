Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,189 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 83,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sempra by 83.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 628,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 286,317 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 105.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 777,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,685,000 after purchasing an additional 399,562 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 21.9% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 632.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.
Sempra Stock Down 0.2 %
SRE stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.
Insider Transactions at Sempra
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
