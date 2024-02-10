Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $136.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

