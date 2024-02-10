Wealth Alliance Buys 221 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,000,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,668,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.