Wealth Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,998,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,867,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

