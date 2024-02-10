Wealth Alliance Grows Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

