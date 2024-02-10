Wealth Alliance Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. 3,488,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,273. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

