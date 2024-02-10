Wealth Alliance Has $900,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.81. 1,612,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,173. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.