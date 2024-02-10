Wealth Alliance Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,603. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.