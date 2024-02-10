Wealth Alliance Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in American Express were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,088. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $214.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

