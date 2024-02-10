Wealth Alliance Sells 1,255 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,858,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

