Wealth Alliance Sells 312 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $658.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.05. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $662.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.