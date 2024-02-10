Wealth Alliance Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,117,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,299,000 after purchasing an additional 66,767 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 87.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 303,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,385. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.