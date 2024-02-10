Wedbush Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $30.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

