Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 167,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,919,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,138,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 506.2% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 188,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

