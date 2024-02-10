Wedbush Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $145.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

