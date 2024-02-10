Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a positive rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Marqeta by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

