Wells Fargo & Company Trims MetLife (NYSE:MET) Target Price to $83.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.23.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. MetLife has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

