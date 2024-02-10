Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Holdings Lowered by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.15% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 422,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,251. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

