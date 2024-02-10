West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $536.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $323.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.20.

WST opened at $409.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $264.52 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

