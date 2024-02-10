Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Westlake worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.

Westlake Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.12. 269,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.