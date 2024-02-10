WEX (NYSE:WEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $211.00

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $211.00 and last traded at $209.98, with a volume of 243062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.23.

WEX Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

