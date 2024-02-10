Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.6 %

WTW opened at $271.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.05 and its 200-day moving average is $227.20. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $272.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

