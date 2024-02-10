WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.