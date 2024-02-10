WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,155,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 538,077 shares.The stock last traded at $28.15 and had previously closed at $28.36.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 84,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 118,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

