WK Kellogg Co (KLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 15th

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KLG stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Insider Transactions at WK Kellogg

In other news, insider Sherry Brice purchased 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick acquired 93,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,274.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sherry Brice acquired 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 157,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,781 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

