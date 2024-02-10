WNS (NYSE:WNS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WNS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.20.

NYSE WNS opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

