Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.09

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 324668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Down 10.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $68,769,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $9,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $8,339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $4,463,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,329,000.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

