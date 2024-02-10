Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $105.60 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 566,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after buying an additional 361,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,510,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after buying an additional 356,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.