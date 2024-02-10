XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $129.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $96.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.05.

NYSE:XPO opened at $120.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

