Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Lowered by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.30. 1,588,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.