Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Issues Earnings Results

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.30%.
Yara International ASA Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.
About Yara International ASA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yara International ASA
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.