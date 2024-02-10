Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Issues Earnings Results

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

About Yara International ASA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.