Zacks Research Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $6.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.73. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

NOG stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

