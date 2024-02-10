Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $813.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.65. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

In other news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

