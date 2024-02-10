Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 9,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 239.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

