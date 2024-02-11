134,532 Shares in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,643,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTN opened at $10.71 on Friday. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

About Plutonian Acquisition

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

