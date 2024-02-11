197,831 Shares in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 197,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cetus Capital Acquisition by 950.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition by 31.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition by 45.7% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $875,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETU opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

