216 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,186,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.