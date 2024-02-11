29,473 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Crane NXT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

