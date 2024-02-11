36,376 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tidewater by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tidewater by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,089,000 after acquiring an additional 168,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tidewater by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TDW. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tidewater Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $77.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

