3,967 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of WAL opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $76.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Get Our Latest Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.