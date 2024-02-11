416 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

MU opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,678,531 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

