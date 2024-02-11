4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.44.

FDMT opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,980 shares of company stock worth $12,216,118 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,680 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

