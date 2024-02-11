53,730 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 88,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mondelez International by 44.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

